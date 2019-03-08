New trial date fixed for Wymondham murder accused

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A new date has been fixed for the trial of a woman who has been charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town late on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, and of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has been charged in connection with the murder of her husband.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

A plea and trial preparation (PTPH) hearing was to be held at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 18).

But Jonathan Goodman, representing the defendant, asked for that hearing to be adjourned as the defence was still seeking a second psychiatric report.

Kumarathas, who had been brought from HMP Peterborough but who did not appear in court for the short hearing, will next appear in court on August 19, the original trial date, for a further hearing.

A new trial date has been fixed for December 2.

Following the incident, which happened less than a mile from Norfolk Police headquarters, neighbours have told of their shock at the death, describing them as a "pleasant" couple.

Julie Pett, 50, who lives in Burdock Close, said: "It's a really shocking thing to have happened.

"I have lived here seven years and they ran the local shop when I first moved in. They always seemed pleasant."

Beth Parker said: "It's a tragic and awful thing."

A woman in her early 40s, who moved to the area a couple of weeks before the incident, said six police cars and an ambulance arrived at the scene late on Saturday night and remained there throughout the early hours of Sunday.

"We just saw blue lights flashing through our door," the woman said. "We saw people running in all directions and thought someone had maybe been attacked.

"It is not nice especially when you have just moved somewhere you think is a nice area."

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road.