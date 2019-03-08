Security upgrade at Norwich Prison in bid to tackle drugs and weapons smuggling

Security at Norwich Prison is set to increase as part of a government bid to tackle smuggling. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Security measures at Norwich Prison are to be stepped up as part of a drive to tackle the smuggling of weapons, drugs and phones through its doors.

It will be one of seven prisons to receive new equipment as the government looks to curb the smuggling of banned items.

HMP Norwich - along with Berwyn, Bristol, Hewell, Lancaster Farms, Leed and Liverpool - will get X-ray baggage and metal detection equipment and will step up searches of visitors and staff.

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer announced the £100m programme on Monday - but Labour criticised the move ahead of December's general election, saying Conservative cuts were making prisons more dangerous.

Ms Frazer said new package of equipment would be "game-changing".

"The gate and reception are key areas of vulnerability to smuggling and more robust searching of staff, visitors and prisoners will help reduce the flow of drugs, phones and weapons," she said.

But shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon hit out at the Conservatives and vowed to restore prison officer numbers to 2010 levels if Labour wins.