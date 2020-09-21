Search

Moped left burned out in library car park

PUBLISHED: 10:04 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 21 September 2020

A burned out scooter has been abandoned in a town centre car park. Photo Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police are appalling for information after a moped was left burned out in a town centre car park.

The scooter, abandoned at New Road Car Park in North Walsham, was discovered on the morning of September 8, as staff at North Walsham Library, which the car park serves, noticed it on their way in to work.

Police believe the incident happened between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on September 7 and say it had been parked there for 10 days prior to being set fire to.

The car park also serves as a walkway to North Walsham Memorial Park and North Walsham Community Centre and is located next door to the town’s unmanned fire station.

Library staff said that while they were surprised to see the moped there, they had no idea what had happened.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

