Meet the woman who will be Norfolk's top judge

Published: 1:28 PM May 26, 2021

Judge Alice Robinson who will be taking over as resident judge at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Supplied by Courts and Tribunals Judiciary

Norwich's new resident judge is getting set to take up the gavel to dispense justice - and said she was "honoured" to serve the people of this "beautiful county".

Judge Alice Robinson has been appointed resident judge at Norwich Crown Court and will start her new role in July.

Judge Robinsion, who is currently the resident judge at Croydon Crown Court, will succeed Judge Stephen Holt, who retired in April after eight years at the helm in Norwich.

Speaking ahead of her arrival in July, she said: "I am delighted and honoured to be joining the team of judges at Norwich Crown Court as Resident Judge following the retirement of my predecessor, His Honour Stephen Holt.

Judge Stephen Holt who is retiring after eight years as Norwich's resident judge. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Norwich is a great city with long traditions and Norfolk is a beautiful county. It will be a privilege to serve the people who live and work there at this important court centre."

The appointment was confirmed earlier this year by the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary.

A spokesman said: "The Senior Presiding Judge is pleased to announce that, following an expressions of interest exercise Her Honour Judge Alice Robinson has been appointed as resident judge at the crown court in Norwich with effect from July 19 2021.

"The Senior Presiding Judge wishes HHJ Alice Robinson well in her new role."

Judge Robinson is no stranger to the city's crown court.

In 2019 she presided over the trial of Robert Baldwin who was jailed after being found guilty following the death of skip hire firm worker James Criddle, 29, from Watton.

Mr Criddle had been working at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe in May 2017 when he was suffocated after his clothing became caught in machinery which had not been fitted with safety guards.

Judge Robinson also sentenced three men involved in a knife attack in a Norwich flat in March 2018.

She will be presiding over the trial of five people accused of the murder of David Lawal, 25, in Thetford in October 2019 which is due to take place in November.



