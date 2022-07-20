Tougher laws proposed to protect 'revenge porn' victims

Victims have spoken of the devastating impact of having had intimate images shared without consent - Credit: PA

People posting ‘revenge porn’ images should face jail, according to recommendations to bring laws on intimate image abuse into the smartphone era.

A "patchwork" of existing criminal offences has not kept pace with technology and is failing to protect victims, while perpetrators evade justice, said the Law Commission.

Victims of so-called revenge porn have spoken of the devastating impact of having had intimate images taken and shared without consent.

A Norwich woman, who preferred to be just called Georgie, said she felt a sense of "betrayal" after she discovered an ex-boyfriend had posted pictures online.

After contacting police she learned it was not a crime because her ex-partner claimed he had not meant to hurt her.

"That was so shocking, to be told there was nothing they could do," she said.

The Law Society is now proposing a new offence, with a maximum of six months' imprisonment, covering all acts of intentionally taking or sharing a sexual, nude or intimate photos or video without consent.

It would also include sharing of pictures taken down a woman's top and porn "deepfakes", images where clothing has been digitally removed to appear nude, on top of existing criminal offences such as upskirting and voyeurism.

It also proposes further offences - where the image was taken or shared for sexual gratification, to cause humiliation, alarm or distress, or where the perpetrator has threatened the victim - with tougher prison sentences of two to three years.

The recommendations follow a review of the laws around intimate image abuse commissioned by the Ministry of Justice.

Professor Penney Lewis, commissioner for criminal law, said: "Our new reforms for government will broaden the scope of the criminal law to ensure that no perpetrators of these deeply damaging acts can evade prosecution, and that victims are given effective protection."

Norfolk police recently included ‘revenge porn’ in a campaign to raise awareness of misogynistic behaviour but a nearly half of cases in Norfolk are dropped by victims.

Facing a 'potentially bruising' criminal justice process without the guarantee of anonymity is one reason, say charities.

The Revenge Porn helpline has said the existing law is leaving "thousands of people unsupported and unvalidated" because they need to show the material was shared with an intent to cause distress.

Under the proposals victims would be eligible for lifetime anonymity and to be able to give evidence behind a screen or via pre-recording in the event of a trial.