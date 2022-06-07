News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial date in Norfolk murder case re-fixed

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:28 PM June 7, 2022
Patricia Holland, a much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother, has been murdered after g

Allan Scott is set to stand trial next year accused of the murder of Patricia Holland (pictured) - Credit: Norfolk Police

The trial of a man accused of the murder of an 83-year-old woman will now take place next year.

Allan Scott, 41, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court in January this year and then this month having been charged with the murder of Patricia Holland in July last year.

But Scott, formerly of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, has been found unfit to enter a plea and the trial due to go ahead on Monday (June 6) was 'vacated'.

Scott, who is also charged with preventing burial of a dead body, appeared at court on Tuesday (June 7) via videolink when a new trial date was fixed.

A trial, expected to last three weeks, was set for February 20 next year by Judge Alice Robinson.

Judge Robinson ordered a further hearing, for an update on the defendant's fitness to plead, to take place on July 25 this year.

Philip McGhee, appeared for the prosecution.

Danielle O'Donovan appeared on behalf of Scott. 

Pat Holland was last seen on July 24 last year at around 9.20pm near her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.

Her family reported concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.

Following extensive searches of her home, partial human remains were discovered.

