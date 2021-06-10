New date for trial of five accused of Thetford murder

Published: 11:08 AM June 10, 2021

Police at the scene after David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford.

The trial of five people accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk has been brought forward by a few days later this year.

David Lawal died from a single stab wound in Brandon Road, Thetford, on October 3 2019.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Police

Lisa Desousa, 23, of London; Amrik Singh, 19 of London; Iddi Zito, 19, from East London; Elie Saba, 35, of Ilford and Cameron Grant, 18, from London, have all denied one count of murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

The trial had to be put back earlier this year due to Covid restrictions but the case, which had been moved to November 18 from February 22, will now begin on November 15.

In a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (June 10) Judge Alice Robinson also set a pre-trial review date for September 17.

Another defendant, Viktorija Kuzule, 19, of Pine Close, Thetford, will go on trial in November accused of two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Claudia Annius, 21, from Bedford, will stand trial in February next year accused of drugs offences and assisting an offender.



