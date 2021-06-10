News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

New date for trial of five accused of Thetford murder

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:08 AM June 10, 2021   
Police at the scene after David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Police at the scene after David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Norfolk Police

The trial of five people accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk has been brought forward by a few days later this year.

David Lawal died from a single stab wound in Brandon Road, Thetford, on October 3 2019.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Police

Lisa Desousa, 23, of London; Amrik Singh, 19 of London; Iddi Zito, 19, from East London;  Elie Saba, 35, of Ilford and Cameron Grant, 18, from London, have all denied one count of murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

The trial had to be put back earlier this year due to Covid restrictions but the case, which had been moved to November 18 from February 22, will now begin on November 15.

In a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (June 10) Judge Alice Robinson also set a pre-trial review date for September 17.

Another defendant, Viktorija Kuzule, 19, of Pine Close, Thetford, will go on trial in November accused of two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Claudia Annius, 21, from Bedford, will stand trial in February next year accused of drugs offences and assisting an offender.


Most Read

  1. 1 Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid
  2. 2 Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows
  3. 3 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
  1. 4 'No chance of rescheduling' - July events in jeopardy if lockdown extended
  2. 5 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
  3. 6 Owners of seaside restaurant reveal why it's closed for two weeks
  4. 7 Passengers cut from car after crash on village road
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: A potential Buendia replacement?
  6. 9 Publican to stand trial over static caravans at Norfolk Broads pub site
  7. 10 Residents' shock at £250,000 cannabis farm uncovered by police
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Travers and Sheila Endresz say they are shocked and overwhelmed by a right of way application.

Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens

Sarah Hussain

person
Varian and Natalie Bush, Cley Windmill Norfolk

Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Empty stands at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon