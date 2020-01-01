Search

Norwich pub owner’s £1k charity fraud sentencing is further adjourned

PUBLISHED: 16:40 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 06 May 2020

Jason Staff (left) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

The sentencing of a Norwich pub owner who set up a fund-raiser in aid of a cancer charity but then kept the £1,000 worth of proceeds for himself has been further adjourned.

Jason Staff, 50, from the Robin Hood Pub, put on a headshave and barbecue in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in June 2018 which raised a total of £1,003.35.

The pub posted various notices about the headshave, which happened on June 16, 2018, on its Facebook page although the cancer charity never received any cash.

Staff, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, was found guilty in February of fraud and possessing an article for use in fraud, namely a fundraising certificate.

He was due to be sentenced in March but the case was adjourned as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The court has confirmed the case was one of a number of matters listed on May 5 although it has now been moved to June 4.

