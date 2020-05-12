Man could stand trial over park attack on homeless person
PUBLISHED: 13:52 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 12 May 2020
Archant
A 32-year-old accused of attacking a homeless man with a socket wrench in a park could stand trial later this year.
Police were called to Park Road near Diss Mere Park, Diss, shortly after 9.40pm on August 17 last year following reports a man had been attacked by another man armed with a metal tool.
The victim, a 32-year-old homeless man, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack.
You may also want to watch:
Mark Stagg, of Viscount Close, Diss, has since been charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on August 17 last year.
He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a socket wrench, at Diss Mere Park on the same date.
The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 12) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).
Stagg did not appear but the case has been listed for August 24.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.