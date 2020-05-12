Man could stand trial over park attack on homeless person

A 32-year-old accused of attacking a homeless man with a socket wrench in a park could stand trial later this year.

Police were called to Park Road near Diss Mere Park, Diss, shortly after 9.40pm on August 17 last year following reports a man had been attacked by another man armed with a metal tool.

The victim, a 32-year-old homeless man, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack.

Mark Stagg, of Viscount Close, Diss, has since been charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on August 17 last year.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a socket wrench, at Diss Mere Park on the same date.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 12) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

Stagg did not appear but the case has been listed for August 24.