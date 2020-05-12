Search

Advanced search

Man could stand trial over park attack on homeless person

PUBLISHED: 13:52 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 12 May 2020

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A 32-year-old accused of attacking a homeless man with a socket wrench in a park could stand trial later this year.

Police were called to Park Road near Diss Mere Park, Diss, shortly after 9.40pm on August 17 last year following reports a man had been attacked by another man armed with a metal tool.

The victim, a 32-year-old homeless man, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Stagg, of Viscount Close, Diss, has since been charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on August 17 last year.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a socket wrench, at Diss Mere Park on the same date.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 12) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

Stagg did not appear but the case has been listed for August 24.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Top-secret’ Cold War tank could be bought by tiny museum

The Norfolk Tank Museum is fundraising £60,000 to buy this Challenger 1 prototype. Picture: The Norfolk Tank Museum

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Personal Finance: I rely on dividends for my income, what do I do?

David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Another 28 Norfolk care home coronavirus deaths

The latest figures by the ONS reveal an increase in deaths in Norfolk's care homes. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Meet some of the Aviva volunteers helping Norwich communities

Lynsey and her children, Talia and Max, have been making pictures, crafting and writing letters to care home residents Picture: Lynsey McMaster-Green

Man could stand trial over park attack on homeless person

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24