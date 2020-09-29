New service to support those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19

A regional mental health charity has launched a new service to support people who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.

The service, called Cove, is a scheme run by Norfolk and Waveney Mind and will offer one-to-one and group support led by the charity’s complex bereavement team, with evening groups in Norwich starting on October 20.

Cove offers a safe, confidential and non-judgmental environment for people to speak openly about their feelings and emotions, and an opportunity to meet others who have had similar experiences.

People can contact the charity directly to sign up, or be referred by GPs and other health and social care providers.

Email cove.project@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk for more.