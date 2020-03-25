Search

Advanced search

Police working through new calls following 50 year murder mystery

PUBLISHED: 17:05 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 25 March 2020

Susan Long, 18, whose body was found in a pool of water at Burgh, near Aylsham, on 10th March 1970. Picture: Archant Library

Susan Long, 18, whose body was found in a pool of water at Burgh, near Aylsham, on 10th March 1970. Picture: Archant Library

Police have revealed they are working through information received following a fresh appeal made half a century after the murder of a girl in Norfolk.

The country lane near Aylsham where teenager Susan Long was found murdered in 1970 Picture: Archant / Neil PerryThe country lane near Aylsham where teenager Susan Long was found murdered in 1970 Picture: Archant / Neil Perry

The body of insurance worker Susan Long, 18, was discovered by a milkman in Burgh Road, Spratt’s Green, about a mile and a half from her Aylsham home, in the early hours of March 11, 1970.

She had been sexually assaulted and strangled but, despite a full-scale police investigation, her killer has never been found.

Last month, on the 50th anniversary of her murder, police launched a major new appeal for information which might yet solve the murder mystery.

A Norfolk Police spokesman has revealed it has resulted in calls to the force which are in the process of being looked at.

Susan Long. Picture: Archant LibrarySusan Long. Picture: Archant Library

The spokesman said: “We received a small number of calls offering information following our appeal.

“We will continue to work through this information over the coming weeks.”

You may also want to watch:

Although police would not divulge the number of calls they had received any one of them could potentially represent a breakthrough in the investigation.

As reported last month, cold case investigator Andy Guy said: “Despite 50 years passing, Susan’s murder is one of several cases we have that could be easily solved with single piece of information from the public.”

For more than 40 years her mother, Molly Long, lived with regular publicity about the murder, hoping her daughter’s killer would be tracked down. She died without an answer.

Mr Guy, who is the major crime review and cold case manager in the police’s Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said the case had been periodically reviewed since 1970.

He said: “Operation China is the investigation into Susan’s murder.

“Within that enquiry we have in our possession a full DNA profile of the person we believe murdered Susan.

“For many years we have worked to compare that sample with names put forward to us and eliminated them from the enquiry.

“It only takes one call generated by strong suspicion for us to identify the offender, even if that person has since died.”

Anyone with information concerning Susan’s murder should call Norfolk and Suffolk’s Major Investigation Team on 01953 423819.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to more than 9,500

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK now stands at more than 9,500. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Norfolk-wide coronavirus fund set up to help charities in their hour of need

Claire Cullens chief executive of the Norfolk Community Foundation . Picture; New Anglia LEP
Drive 24