Police working through new calls following 50 year murder mystery

Police have revealed they are working through information received following a fresh appeal made half a century after the murder of a girl in Norfolk.

The body of insurance worker Susan Long, 18, was discovered by a milkman in Burgh Road, Spratt’s Green, about a mile and a half from her Aylsham home, in the early hours of March 11, 1970.

She had been sexually assaulted and strangled but, despite a full-scale police investigation, her killer has never been found.

Last month, on the 50th anniversary of her murder, police launched a major new appeal for information which might yet solve the murder mystery.

A Norfolk Police spokesman has revealed it has resulted in calls to the force which are in the process of being looked at.

The spokesman said: “We received a small number of calls offering information following our appeal.

“We will continue to work through this information over the coming weeks.”

Although police would not divulge the number of calls they had received any one of them could potentially represent a breakthrough in the investigation.

As reported last month, cold case investigator Andy Guy said: “Despite 50 years passing, Susan’s murder is one of several cases we have that could be easily solved with single piece of information from the public.”

For more than 40 years her mother, Molly Long, lived with regular publicity about the murder, hoping her daughter’s killer would be tracked down. She died without an answer.

Mr Guy, who is the major crime review and cold case manager in the police’s Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said the case had been periodically reviewed since 1970.

He said: “Operation China is the investigation into Susan’s murder.

“Within that enquiry we have in our possession a full DNA profile of the person we believe murdered Susan.

“For many years we have worked to compare that sample with names put forward to us and eliminated them from the enquiry.

“It only takes one call generated by strong suspicion for us to identify the offender, even if that person has since died.”

• Anyone with information concerning Susan’s murder should call Norfolk and Suffolk’s Major Investigation Team on 01953 423819.