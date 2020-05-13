Search

Victims of crime in Norfolk to be able to access 24/7 support

PUBLISHED: 13:10 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 May 2020

Victims of crime are being given the chance to access 24/7 support. File photo of a woman using a laptop computer. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Vulnerable victims of crime across Norfolk are being given the chance to access help at any time of day or night during the coronavirus crisis with the launch of a 24/7 live chat line.

Victim Support provides the Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care service, set up by the Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) for both counties to provide free, confidential help and support to victims of crime.

Following an injection of cash from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), that service now includes a 24-hour live chat facility and My Support Space online resources, improving access to information, practical advice and emotional support whenever victims need it.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of Victim Support, said: “We welcome this funding from the Ministry of Justice to expand our online support services to every region of England and Wales, during a period which will be very difficult for victims of crime.

You may also want to watch:

“Our message to victims is very clear. Our trained supporters are here to offer you free and confidential support. It doesn’t matter where you live, what type of crime you have experienced, when it happened, whether you want support in the day or at night, or if you have reported the crime to the police. Victim Support is here to support you.”

Kara Shingleton, area manager, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has made our role more vital than ever as victims may be self-isolating with their abusers. Our 24/7 online live chat facility provides a new and invaluable way for victims to access practical and emotional support discreetly.”

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “This new 24/7 live chat service and the online resources offer another way for victims of crime in Norfolk to access help and support.

“They complement and enhance the services already being provided by the Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care team and other local organisations, giving victims another route to help.”

He said it will be particular benefit to those needing a discrete, immediate option at any time of the day or night – such as those experiencing or at risk of abuse during this period of isolation.”

Log onto https:victimsupport.org.uk/help-and-support/get-help/support-near-you/live-chat to access the 24-hour live chat or visit https://www.mysupportspace.org.uk/moj for more support.

