Football club latest target in string of sports crimes

PUBLISHED: 18:26 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 14 May 2020

A town football club which was targeted by vandals have been left asking questions after the nets of their goals were stolen. Photo: Beccles Town Football Club

Archant

A town football club has been left in shock after the nets of their goals were stolen.

On Wednesday, May 13, the groundskeeper at Beccles Town Football Club noticed their football nets had been cut away from the goals and taken from their ground.

“We’ve been doing so much for free and they take it for nothing,” said club chairman Mark Jermey.

“We are aware there have been some attempted break ins at a lot of sports clubs locally, so we’re all quite vigilant at the moment. But we don’t know who took them.”

On Monday, May 4, the Bungay District Sports Association were victims of a break in which saw thousands of pounds worth of gardening and sports equipment including four mowers, one of which was worth more than £3,000.

On the same night, thieves allegedly attempted to break in to the Bungay Caxton football club and the Bungay black dog running club.

“I am without words,” Mr Jermey continued. “People should keep vigilant and be sure to lock up everything you can and keep it well secured. You can’t be there 24/7.”

The club say they had reported an incident to the police just a week before their nets were taken, where they had noted two suspicious men near their fields.

Mr Jermey said: “Obviously they hadn’t committed a crime then so the police couldn’t do anything - but now someone has cut a hole in the net for fishing or growing runner beans. It’s petty really, and frustrating got all the people who put time and money into the club.”

Last week officers from Suffolk Constabulary warned the public to stay vigilant after the spate of burglaries.

On Friday, May 8, a spokesman for the police said people should “review their security on outbuildings and sheds, ensuring that their property is clearly marked with a postcode or other distinguishing feature where possible.”

The Beccles Town Football Club say they have not yet reported the incident to the police.

