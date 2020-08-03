Search

Teenager charged with criminal damage over Nelson statue graffiti attacks

PUBLISHED: 13:27 03 August 2020

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Archant

A teenager will appear in court later this month, after being charged with causing criminal damage to a statue of Admiral Lord Nelson.

Jae Ikhera, 19 and of Braitwait Close in Norwich has today been charged with two counts of criminal damage relating to incidents in which a statue was damaged.

The likeness of one of Norfolk’s most famous sons, which stands in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, was twice the subject of graffiti attacks last month.

The first occurred on Saturday, July 4, while the second took place the following Tuesday.

Officers arrested a woman in her late teens on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday, July 9, and released on bail pending further enquiries.

She has been released again on police bail and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 14.

