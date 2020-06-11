Police seek wanted man from King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 14:55 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 11 June 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a 40-year-old wanted man.
Neil Driver from King’s Lynn is wanted by officers in connection with a burglary.
Driver is described as white, of slim build, with grey hair and approximately 6ft tall.
He is currently believed to be in the Hunstanton area. But he is also known to frequent nearby Heacham.
Anyone who may have seen Driver or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk police on 101.
