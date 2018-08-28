Video

Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates. Archant

Residents have shared harrowing accounts of seeing a stabbing victim collapsed on the pavement and fighting for his life in Great Yarmouth.

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates. Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Police were called to a property in South Market Road at 10.20pm on Wednesday night (November 7) following reports a man had been attacked.

On arrival, they found a man in his 50s with serious injuries.

Neighbours who saw the drama unfold said they were upset and saddened to hear the man had died - but some said they were not surprised violence had visited their street.

One man who lives nearby said he was alerted by blue flashing lights.

The remains of the police cordon which has now been lifted. Picture Liz Coates. The remains of the police cordon which has now been lifted. Picture Liz Coates.

Looking out of his window he saw a large emergency response with some six or seven paramedics launching into a frantic battle to save the man using a raft of equipment including a defibrillator.

“Everyone was interested,” he said. “But I was not. It was not something I wanted to see. I went away for around half an hour and when I looked again they were still working on him. I am not surprised by what has happened, people have violence in them, it is human nature.”

An elderly woman said what had happened in the urban street between the town centre and tourist hub of Regent Road was “terrible.”

She too was alerted by the flashing lights and opened her door to see emergency vehicles parked “at all angles” outside the semi-detached house which was the focus of police activity.

This morning a single police car sat outside the property which had police tape across the gate.

A sign in the window advertises a room to let for £75 a week in a ‘drug free, very quiet house, suitable for mature persons aged 40 plus.”

She said: “I went to bed at 9.30pm so it must have started around 9.45pm. I became aware of flashing lights and saw the cars parked at all angles so I knew something was wrong.

“They were really trying so hard to revive him. Whoever he was he was someone’s son.

“It did not frighten me, I was just worried for the poor man. It was intriguing but my empathy was with the people involved.”

Another woman said she was “horrified” by what she saw.

She said the landlord of the house, who had lived there as well, had recently died and that the house had always been well-run and trouble-free.

Other people said it was common to see police in the area, mainly, they believed, because of drugs.

One woman who had lived in the street for decades said the area had changed but people were generally neighbourly and looked out for each other.

Kerry Bensley, who lives nearby in Union Road, said she had only lived in the area for three months but was now worried it was dangerous.

She said it was sad and “quite scary” that someone had died and while it appeared those involved knew each other it made her feel vulnerable.

South Market Road is a narrow street of mostly terraced homes in a tightly packed urban area close to Market Gates.

Police said this morning a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

Chief Superintendent Chris Balmer said: “Clearly we are still in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“However, it appears that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.”

A cordon was in place overnight while officers carried out their inquiries, but has now been lifted.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online