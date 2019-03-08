Search

Neighbours' tribute to 'happy go lucky' grandmother at centre of murder probe

PUBLISHED: 12:32 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 13 August 2019

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Neighbours have shared their sadness over the death of a 'happy-go-lucky' grandmother who died in suspicious circumstances.

Police confirmed on Monday that Linda Rainey had died after falling down the stairs at a house in South Market Road in Great Yarmouth.

The incident happened on Monday, August 5, and Ms Rainey died two days later in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

Since then police said in a statement that two people known to the victim had been arrested after new information came to light about what had happened on Saturday.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Friends and neighbours said Ms Rainey struggled with personal problems but was a "happy and bubbly" person and a loving grandmother.

Ann Moughton, 76, said she was shocked and saddened to hear her neighbour had died.

She said Ms Rainey had moved in around five years ago, and regularly walked her spaniel in the area, always stopping for a chat.

She described her as a "happy go lucky person".

June Lawrence, 73, described her as "a character" who was always "happy and bubbly" and would pop in for a chat.

Another near neighbour said she had moved out of Harley Road in around September, but that her daughter and grandson still lived in the property.

She described her as "a bit of a whirlwind".

She said she had bumped into her around four months ago in town and Ms Rainey had told her she was doing well and had recently moved out of a flat near Park Surgery into a new one.

She added: "She always looked nice and was very jolly. Her hair was a different colour most weeks."

And a man who asked not to be named said he was "absolutely shocked" to hear she had died.

Her neighbours said she worked for a while in a shop on the seafront and in a cafe in Northgate Street.

Meanwhile people in South Market Road said a police car had sat outside the address since Sunday morning when there was a flurry of forensic and police activity.

One man sitting in his front garden said the suspected murder was the subject of much speculation in the street.

