Search

Advanced search

Neighbour of woman accused of killing husband recalls hearing 'very angry' shouting from couple's home

PUBLISHED: 13:47 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 05 December 2019

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A neighbour of a man who was stabbed to death has told a court she heard "angry" shouting from his home on more than one occasion.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55 and of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of her husband Kumarathas Rajasingam.

He died in hospital on March 17, after being stabbed at their home the previous day. He was 57.

On Thursday, Sarah Burnham, a neighbour of the couple, told the court she had got to know Mr Rajasingam as a regular customer to the Spar supermarket he owned.

Mrs Burnham said that "on more than one occasion" she had heard the defendant speaking with a raised voice at the married couple's home. When asked by prosecutor to describe the tone she said "very angry and very loud".

She also described an occasion where she had visited the shop and overheard "a heated argument" between the pair, where she again heard Kumarathas speaking in a raised tone, but nothing from her husband.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I never heard any response from Kumar whatsoever. He could have been talking to her but I could not actually hear him."

She confirmed that the couple were the only people in the shop at the time, but her view was obscured by a curtain, with the argument taking place in the shop's back room.

Asked how she knew for certain the raised voice belonged to the defendant if she could not see her by Jonathan Goodman, cross examining, she said: "I hold my hands up to not knowing for certain."

However, she added that she did recognise her voice, though did not understand Kumarathas' native tongue of Tamil.

Earlier in the hearing five statements were read aloud by the prosecution, submitted by officers of Norfolk Constabulary who attended the incident.

In one of these, PC Nigel Scott described how the victim had turned "ashen white" following the attack.

PC Simon Dolan's statement recalled seeing the shopkeeper bleeding from the head and stomach.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

The Norfolk snapper named country’s wedding photographer of the year

Maddie Parker, from Swaffham, won 'wedding photographer of the year' at The English Wedding Awards held in Birmingham. Picture: Maddie Parker Photography

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton

Norwich City's backline had a tough night at Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Use it or lose it’- people urged to use town cinema

Downham Market Town Hall where the cinema is held. Picture: Sarah Hussain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists