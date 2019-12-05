Neighbour of woman accused of killing husband recalls hearing 'very angry' shouting from couple's home

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Archant

A neighbour of a man who was stabbed to death has told a court she heard "angry" shouting from his home on more than one occasion.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55 and of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of her husband Kumarathas Rajasingam.

He died in hospital on March 17, after being stabbed at their home the previous day. He was 57.

On Thursday, Sarah Burnham, a neighbour of the couple, told the court she had got to know Mr Rajasingam as a regular customer to the Spar supermarket he owned.

Mrs Burnham said that "on more than one occasion" she had heard the defendant speaking with a raised voice at the married couple's home. When asked by prosecutor to describe the tone she said "very angry and very loud".

She also described an occasion where she had visited the shop and overheard "a heated argument" between the pair, where she again heard Kumarathas speaking in a raised tone, but nothing from her husband.

She said: "I never heard any response from Kumar whatsoever. He could have been talking to her but I could not actually hear him."

She confirmed that the couple were the only people in the shop at the time, but her view was obscured by a curtain, with the argument taking place in the shop's back room.

Asked how she knew for certain the raised voice belonged to the defendant if she could not see her by Jonathan Goodman, cross examining, she said: "I hold my hands up to not knowing for certain."

However, she added that she did recognise her voice, though did not understand Kumarathas' native tongue of Tamil.

Earlier in the hearing five statements were read aloud by the prosecution, submitted by officers of Norfolk Constabulary who attended the incident.

In one of these, PC Nigel Scott described how the victim had turned "ashen white" following the attack.

PC Simon Dolan's statement recalled seeing the shopkeeper bleeding from the head and stomach.

The trial continues.