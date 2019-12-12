Search

Woman thought stabbing uproar might be 'noise from UEA concert'

PUBLISHED: 13:29 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 12 December 2019

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Archant

A woman has told how she heard screaming and shouting coming from the scene where a student was stabbed in Norwich - but thought it might be noise from a concert at the UEA.

The 79-year-old is now praying for the recovery of the UEA student in his 20s, who suffered serious abdominal injuries during a fight at 3am on Wednesday.

The woman, who lives near to where the stabbing happened on Bluebell Road, said she thought the noise coming from outside had been to do with living near to the UEA, as she often heard noise from concerts and people coming home.

She said: "I like to see young people enjoying themselves. It doesn't bother me about the noise."

But then she said she saw the blue lights from the police and emergency services that had arrived.

She said: "I initially, when I first saw the ambulance, thought someone might have been knocked over,"

The woman said it was only the following morning that she heard someone had been stabbed.

She said: "I was quite dumbfounded. Poor boy - I just hope he's all right. That's all I pray for."

Police arrived at the scene to find the man with serious injuries to his abdomen. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old woman, were arrested a short time later on George Borrow Road on suspicion of assault and GBH and remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they are being questioned.

Officers are continuing with their enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information concerning it.

A UEA spokesman said they were aware of a student being injured following an incident on Bluebell Road and would offer support to anyone affected but could not comment further at this stage.

Anyone with Information about the incident should call police on 101 or Crimestopers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

