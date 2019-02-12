Norwich City fans caught up in train incident on way back from Millwall victory

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City supporters travelling back from the victory over Millwall have told how they were caught up in an incident on a train, in which two people were hurt.

The Canaries supporters, celebrating the 3-1 win at the New Den, were making their way back to Norfolk via Cambridge when the incident happened on Saturday night.

The supporters were on the Cambridge to Norwich train, which left at about 9pm, when a man punched one of the Canaries fans in the carriage.

Norwich City fan Anita Byrne, who owns Health and Beauty Spot in Fakenham, said supporters got the man off the train, but he then got back on and punched a man, who was wearing glasses, in the face.

She said she acted as a “human shield” and ended up covered in blood, while at one point she was shoved off the train as passengers, once again, forced the attacker off.

Mrs Byrne said: “I was worried, as I got shoved off the train, but thankfully, fellow NCFC fans pulled me back on.”

She said that she was fine, but that the Norwich City fan who was attacked “definitely needs a stitch”.