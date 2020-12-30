Norwich City fan banned after throwing phone onto pitch

Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Max Aarons of Norwich celebrate their sideÕs 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A Norwich City fan has been banned from their Carrow Road stadium for three years after throwing a mobile phone onto the pitch during a match.

The unnamed supporter threw the object onto the field of play during the Canaries' 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, December 28.

The man was arrested at half-time and ejected from the stadium after match referee Kevin Friend removed the item from the pitch towards the end of the first half.

It came a few minutes after Teemu Pukki's strike was controversially ruled out by a VAR check, during which officials decided that the Finn was offside.

The ban is in line with precedent - a Liverpool fan was also banned for three years in 2005 after throwing a mobile phone onto the pitch after Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney had scored.

The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Police.

A club statement said: "Norwich City continues to operate a strict zero-tolerance policy on unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour. If supporters experience any form of discrimination or unacceptable behaviour at Carrow Road, reports can be submitted anonymously via the club's dedicated reporting number, 07931235513."