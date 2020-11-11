Search

Man accused of rape at UEA has trial delayed because of Covid

PUBLISHED: 11:40 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 11 November 2020

A man who has denied rape of a woman at the University of East Anglia, in Norwich, has had his trial delayed until next year due to Covid restrictions.

Nayan Trivedi, 20, has pleaded not guilty to rape involving a woman at the UEA campus on February 3, last year.

He has also denied sexual assault on the same date and had been due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on November 16.

But at a hearing on Wednesday, the court heard that because of restrictions it was likely that a court would not be available because Covid restrictions meant only two courtrooms were currently in use for trials.

Trivedi, from Southchurch Boulevard, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, did not attend the hearing but was represented by his barrister Isobel McCarroll, who also asked for more time to review material.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned the trial until March 22, next year.

