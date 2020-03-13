Man appears in court charged with rape at UEA in Norwich

A man has appeared in court accused of the rape of a woman at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

Nayan Trivedi, 20, has been charged with rape following an incident involving a woman at the UEA campus on February 3 last year.

He has also been charged with sexual assault on the same date.

Trivedi, from Southchurch Boulevard, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 13).

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on April 14.

He was granted bail until the next hearing at the crown court.