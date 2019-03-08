Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Convicted drug smuggler with links to Norfolk on the run from prison

PUBLISHED: 09:31 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 20 March 2019

Daniel Dobbs, a convicted drugs smuggler who has gone on the run and has links to Norfolk. Pic: National Crime Agency.

Daniel Dobbs, a convicted drugs smuggler who has gone on the run and has links to Norfolk. Pic: National Crime Agency.

National Crime Agency

A convicted drug smuggler with links to Norfolk has gone on the run from prison and detectives have appealed to the public for help finding him.

Daniel Dobbs was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison in January 2014 after he was convicted of trafficking heroin and amphetamines after an investigation by National Crime Agency officers.

But, in November last year, Dobbs, known as ‘Dobbo’ to his friends, was found to be missing from his cell at South Yorkshire’s HMP Hatfield Lakes category D open prison.

The 30-year-old’s last known address is in Malton in North Yorkshire, but he is known to have links to Norfolk, Doncaster in South Yorkshire and Hornsea in East Yorkshire.

The National Crime Agency has launched an appeal for the public’s help in finding him and urged Dobbs to hand himself in.

Alison Abbott, senior manager at the NCA’s Lifetime Management Unit, said: “Dobbs has been unlawfully at large now for more than four months.

“He’ll know we are looking for him and he should also know that will do everything in our power to bring him back to prison to serve the rest of his sentence.

“I would urge him to hand himself in.

“Daniel is known to have family and friends around North and East Yorkshire, and even if he isn’t in those areas himself, I’ve no doubt that someone seeing this appeal will have information on his whereabouts.

“I would also point out that anyone helping him or actively frustrating our attempts to locate him could find themselves being arrested for assisting an offender.”

Dobbs has a scar on his right hand, a ‘Dobbo’ tattoo in the centre of his back, and another tribal tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information should call the NCA on 0370 496 7622, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Norfolk firm posts losses of £35m

Norfolk employer and contractor, Kier, has posted losses of £35.5m. Picture: Chris Biele

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

One in five hate crimes closed with no suspect identified

One in five hate crimes in Norfolk are being closed with no suspect identified - better than the national average. Forces have been told to improve their response to hate crime Photo: PA Wire.

More 24 hour gyms could be coming to Norfolk

The Gym could open more sites in Norfolk, like this one in Norwich. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists