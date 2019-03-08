Convicted drug smuggler with links to Norfolk on the run from prison

A convicted drug smuggler with links to Norfolk has gone on the run from prison and detectives have appealed to the public for help finding him.

Daniel Dobbs was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison in January 2014 after he was convicted of trafficking heroin and amphetamines after an investigation by National Crime Agency officers.

But, in November last year, Dobbs, known as ‘Dobbo’ to his friends, was found to be missing from his cell at South Yorkshire’s HMP Hatfield Lakes category D open prison.

The 30-year-old’s last known address is in Malton in North Yorkshire, but he is known to have links to Norfolk, Doncaster in South Yorkshire and Hornsea in East Yorkshire.

The National Crime Agency has launched an appeal for the public’s help in finding him and urged Dobbs to hand himself in.

Alison Abbott, senior manager at the NCA’s Lifetime Management Unit, said: “Dobbs has been unlawfully at large now for more than four months.

“He’ll know we are looking for him and he should also know that will do everything in our power to bring him back to prison to serve the rest of his sentence.

“I would urge him to hand himself in.

“Daniel is known to have family and friends around North and East Yorkshire, and even if he isn’t in those areas himself, I’ve no doubt that someone seeing this appeal will have information on his whereabouts.

“I would also point out that anyone helping him or actively frustrating our attempts to locate him could find themselves being arrested for assisting an offender.”

Dobbs has a scar on his right hand, a ‘Dobbo’ tattoo in the centre of his back, and another tribal tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information should call the NCA on 0370 496 7622, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.