First responders slam hoax cardiac arrest call
PUBLISHED: 11:31 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 24 November 2019
Archant
A team of Norfolk first responders have slammed a nuisance caller who sent them out on a hoax medical emergency.
NARS community first responders were called out to reports of cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 24.
You may also want to watch:
Once the team arrived, they soon realised the call was a hoax.
After the incident, the NARS team condemned the hoax on social media, saying that resources could be better used "helping patients who need medical help".
NARS said on Twitter: "Calls such as this tie up many resources which could be used helping patients who need medical help."
Comments have been disabled on this article.