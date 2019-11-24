First responders slam hoax cardiac arrest call

A team of Norfolk first responders have slammed a nuisance caller who sent them out on a hoax medical emergency.

NARS community first responders were called out to reports of cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 24.

Once the team arrived, they soon realised the call was a hoax.

After the incident, the NARS team condemned the hoax on social media, saying that resources could be better used "helping patients who need medical help".

