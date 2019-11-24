Search

First responders slam hoax cardiac arrest call

PUBLISHED: 11:31 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 24 November 2019

The white VW Tiguan for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), paid for by donations from Potters Friends Foundation. Picture: NARS

Archant

A team of Norfolk first responders have slammed a nuisance caller who sent them out on a hoax medical emergency.

NARS community first responders were called out to reports of cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 24.

Once the team arrived, they soon realised the call was a hoax.

After the incident, the NARS team condemned the hoax on social media, saying that resources could be better used "helping patients who need medical help".

NARS said on Twitter: "Calls such as this tie up many resources which could be used helping patients who need medical help."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

