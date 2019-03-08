Search

'Trash Girl' appeals to thieves after bicycle is stolen

PUBLISHED: 07:39 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 23 October 2019

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Well-known Norfolk teenager Nadia Sparkes - a.k.a. Trash Girl - has appealed to the thieves who stole her bicycle to return it.

Nadia Sparkes, a.k.a. 'Trash Girl', is appealing to get her bicycle back after it was stolen from her home, along with her mother's and sister's bicycles. Picture: BBC NorfolkNadia Sparkes, a.k.a. 'Trash Girl', is appealing to get her bicycle back after it was stolen from her home, along with her mother's and sister's bicycles. Picture: BBC Norfolk

Nadia's mother Paula Sparkes posted on Facebook to say that three bikes had been stolen from their home in Hellesdon on Monday night - including Nadia's, which she uses to collect rubbish on her cycle ride to school.

In the post, which was shared on the Team Trash Girl Facebook page and includes pictures of the three bikes, Mrs Sparkes appealed for anyone who may have seen the bikes "dumped" anywhere to get in touch.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Nadia, 13, said her bike was "very important to me".

She added: "If you know where my bike is or you know who took my bike, please tell them to give it back or get it back, or call the police."

Trash Girl at Reepham High (Nadia Sparkes) at her new school. Photo: Brittany WoodmanTrash Girl at Reepham High (Nadia Sparkes) at her new school. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Last month Nadia spoke to this newspaper about her battles with bullies and to save the environment following a move to a new school.

‘I remember looking up and I saw tears coming from everyone’ - Todd Cantwell on life in the big league

From Dereham with love - Todd Cantwell reveals his parents were crying with happiness after his goal in City's 3-2 victory over Manchester City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

(Top row left to right) Ben Matthews and Matthew Oarton. (Bottom row left to right) Kane Smith and Tony Rand. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Calling all City fans. Pick your favourite moment against Manchester United

Alex Tettey sealed a memorable Old Trafford win for Norwich City in 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Halloween Afternoon Tea at Barnham Broom Credit: Barnham Broom
