'Trash Girl' appeals to thieves after bicycle is stolen

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman Archant

Well-known Norfolk teenager Nadia Sparkes - a.k.a. Trash Girl - has appealed to the thieves who stole her bicycle to return it.

Nadia Sparkes, a.k.a. 'Trash Girl', is appealing to get her bicycle back after it was stolen from her home, along with her mother's and sister's bicycles. Picture: BBC Norfolk Nadia Sparkes, a.k.a. 'Trash Girl', is appealing to get her bicycle back after it was stolen from her home, along with her mother's and sister's bicycles. Picture: BBC Norfolk

Nadia's mother Paula Sparkes posted on Facebook to say that three bikes had been stolen from their home in Hellesdon on Monday night - including Nadia's, which she uses to collect rubbish on her cycle ride to school.

In the post, which was shared on the Team Trash Girl Facebook page and includes pictures of the three bikes, Mrs Sparkes appealed for anyone who may have seen the bikes "dumped" anywhere to get in touch.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Nadia, 13, said her bike was "very important to me".

She added: "If you know where my bike is or you know who took my bike, please tell them to give it back or get it back, or call the police."

Trash Girl at Reepham High (Nadia Sparkes) at her new school. Photo: Brittany Woodman Trash Girl at Reepham High (Nadia Sparkes) at her new school. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Last month Nadia spoke to this newspaper about her battles with bullies and to save the environment following a move to a new school.