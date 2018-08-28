Search

Advanced search
Video

Middle-aged woman throws paint at pub door in “bizarre” attack

PUBLISHED: 16:23 13 December 2018

Mystery surrounds why a woman threw paint over a Gorleston pub Picture: Gemma Searby

Mystery surrounds why a woman threw paint over a Gorleston pub Picture: Gemma Searby

Gemma Searby

A pub has released CCTV footage of what appears to be an older woman lobbing white paint all over its front door.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Wednesday at The Mariners Compass pub in Middleton Road, Gorleston.

Pub landlady Jo Searby described the attack as “bizarre” adding she was keen to find out who did it and why.

Ms Searby, who has run the pub for 10 years, said: “The first we knew of it was when one of our customers went to leave the pub and was greeted by this big puddle on the pavement.

“When we looked at our CCTV we saw it was an older lady, I would say, with grey hair walking up to the front door and throwing paint.

“It is the most bizarre thing ever.

“If some lady has got a problem with the pub, myself, or the staff she still has that problem.

“It is easier to talk about it rather than do a random act

“It is just frustrating that it is such a pointless thing to do that has not achieved anything.

“I do wonder if she is planning to do anything else because it was such a ridiculous thing to do.

“More than anything I want to find out who it was and why. I have no idea who it could be, not even remotely.”

Ms Searby has been able to scrub the door clean but it will need repainting and they will have to replace the mat.

Meanwhile paint had also been spilled all over the road when the woman took the lid off and one vehicle had been splattered when one motorist unwittingly drove through it.

The police have been informed.

Most Read

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

‘Irresponsible’: Anger at pet owner after dog chases deer on Broads nature reserve

The Chinese Water Deer being chased by a dog off its lead on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Suffolk Wildlife Trust

How serial conwoman Natalie Rivers stole thousands from those she befriended

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Geminid meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club

Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Two men have been arrested for driving offences. Picture: Denise Bradley
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast