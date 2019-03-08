Search

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 09:32 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 05 August 2019

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A series of loud bangs has shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise.

Residents from Cromer, Holt and Roughton reported hearing the bangs between 3.15am and 4am today (Monday, August 5)

One resident initially feared the worst.

Rachael Verlander from Cromer said on Enjoy Cromer More's Facebook page: "Bit of a strange one but did anyone else hear what sounded like three gun shots at the top of Norwich Road last night?

"Heard the shots (very loud, definitely not a car back firing, or fireworks) then a car drive off. Me and my husband both heard it, so no I wasn't dreaming!"

Tracey Leach said: "We heard loud bangs in Roughton at 3:50 this morning and we heard a car or maybe bike moving away too."

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "We received two calls, one at 3.20am and another at 3.27am for reports of two loud bangs in the Cromer area.

"Officers went to investigate but did not find anything."

Other residents thought the noise may have been a distress signal from a boat, the Coastguard have confirmed they had no incidents in Norfolk on Monday morning.

- Did you hear the bang or can you explain what it was? Email Abigail.Nicholson@Archant.co.uk

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK said it received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Sevilla duo

Norwich City's top brass have been linked to Sevilla duo Joris Gnagnon and Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'Keep dogs and children away': more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

'Under siege' farmers dig ditches to keep criminals out as cost of rural crime doubles

Norfolk Police are cracking down on hare coursing. Pictured are Special Sgt Tom Render and (L) Sgt Danny Leach. Picture: Ian Burt

