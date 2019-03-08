Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

A series of loud bangs has shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise.

Residents from Cromer, Holt and Roughton reported hearing the bangs between 3.15am and 4am today (Monday, August 5)

One resident initially feared the worst.

Rachael Verlander from Cromer said on Enjoy Cromer More's Facebook page: "Bit of a strange one but did anyone else hear what sounded like three gun shots at the top of Norwich Road last night?

"Heard the shots (very loud, definitely not a car back firing, or fireworks) then a car drive off. Me and my husband both heard it, so no I wasn't dreaming!"

Tracey Leach said: "We heard loud bangs in Roughton at 3:50 this morning and we heard a car or maybe bike moving away too."

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "We received two calls, one at 3.20am and another at 3.27am for reports of two loud bangs in the Cromer area.

"Officers went to investigate but did not find anything."

Other residents thought the noise may have been a distress signal from a boat, the Coastguard have confirmed they had no incidents in Norfolk on Monday morning.

- Did you hear the bang or can you explain what it was? Email Abigail.Nicholson@Archant.co.uk