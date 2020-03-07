Search

Advanced search

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Woman who killed husband, rapist and street attacker

07 March, 2020 - 11:57
Left: Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Archant. Right: Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Left: Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Archant. Right: Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant/ Norfolk Constabulary

Take a look at what has been happening at Norwich Crown Court this week.

Simon Clarke

Clarke, 51, of no fixed address,had been walking along Cottinghams Drive in Hellesdon with a can of alcohol in his hand when he saw another man he recognised.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Clarke called out to the victim and went over but was told, in no uncertain terms, to clear off.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the victim then "felt a blow to the right side of his face" after he was struck with a "forceful punch" by Clarke.

The victim who felt "dazed" following the punch fell to the ground and was then kicked at least six times to the torso by Clarke.

Mr Ivory said the victim tried to get his legs between the legs of his attacker to trip him but failed.

But Mr Ivory said the victim then got to his knees and managed to grab the defendant causing his "trousers to fall down" and stop the attack as he got to his feet.

The court heard the victim suffered quite nasty bruising to his face as a result of the assault which happened on April 21 2018.

Judge Katharine Moore who sentenced Clarke to 24 weeks imprisonment, said that this sort of violence was "deeply upsetting".

Jeyamalar Kumarathas

Kumarathas, 55, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, following an attack at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on March 16 last year.

But despite being taken to hospital the victim died the following morning as a result of multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds inflicted by his wife in front of their children Elaxana and autistic son Jesse.

On Monday Kumarathas was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years after a jury took less than two hours to convict her of murder on Friday (February 28).

Jailing Kumarathas, who the court heard had attacked her husband with a knife on two previous occasions, Judge Stephen Holt said the defendant had "destroyed your daughter and your son's lives".

Paul Brooker

Brooker, 57, formerly of Station Road in Attleborough, was found guilty of raping a 'vulnerable' 19-year-old woman at Norwich Crown Court in January. Yesterday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jailing him, Judge Katharine Moore said that Brooker raped the victim after they had both been to the pub and had shared some drinks.

She said the victim, who had a lot to drink had fallen asleep or almost passed out, only to wake up and find she was being sexually assaulted by Brooker.

Judge Moore accepted Brooker had not set out to commit the offence but said that he had not shown genuine remorse for the offence as he had made the victim have to go through giving evidence at trial.

She ordered that Brooker be put on the sex offender's register for life.

Andrew Oliver, for Brooker, said: "He has become a broken man as a result of what has become of him as a result of his behaviour."

Mr Oliver said that Brooker still did not accept that he was guilty.

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers stuck in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter
Drive 24