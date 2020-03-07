Jailed in Norfolk this week: Woman who killed husband, rapist and street attacker

Left: Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Archant. Right: Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Archant/ Norfolk Constabulary

Take a look at what has been happening at Norwich Crown Court this week.

Simon Clarke

Clarke, 51, of no fixed address,had been walking along Cottinghams Drive in Hellesdon with a can of alcohol in his hand when he saw another man he recognised.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Clarke called out to the victim and went over but was told, in no uncertain terms, to clear off.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the victim then "felt a blow to the right side of his face" after he was struck with a "forceful punch" by Clarke.

The victim who felt "dazed" following the punch fell to the ground and was then kicked at least six times to the torso by Clarke.

Mr Ivory said the victim tried to get his legs between the legs of his attacker to trip him but failed.

But Mr Ivory said the victim then got to his knees and managed to grab the defendant causing his "trousers to fall down" and stop the attack as he got to his feet.

The court heard the victim suffered quite nasty bruising to his face as a result of the assault which happened on April 21 2018.

Judge Katharine Moore who sentenced Clarke to 24 weeks imprisonment, said that this sort of violence was "deeply upsetting".

Jeyamalar Kumarathas

Kumarathas, 55, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, following an attack at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on March 16 last year.

But despite being taken to hospital the victim died the following morning as a result of multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds inflicted by his wife in front of their children Elaxana and autistic son Jesse.

On Monday Kumarathas was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years after a jury took less than two hours to convict her of murder on Friday (February 28).

Jailing Kumarathas, who the court heard had attacked her husband with a knife on two previous occasions, Judge Stephen Holt said the defendant had "destroyed your daughter and your son's lives".

Paul Brooker

Brooker, 57, formerly of Station Road in Attleborough, was found guilty of raping a 'vulnerable' 19-year-old woman at Norwich Crown Court in January. Yesterday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jailing him, Judge Katharine Moore said that Brooker raped the victim after they had both been to the pub and had shared some drinks.

She said the victim, who had a lot to drink had fallen asleep or almost passed out, only to wake up and find she was being sexually assaulted by Brooker.

Judge Moore accepted Brooker had not set out to commit the offence but said that he had not shown genuine remorse for the offence as he had made the victim have to go through giving evidence at trial.

She ordered that Brooker be put on the sex offender's register for life.

Andrew Oliver, for Brooker, said: "He has become a broken man as a result of what has become of him as a result of his behaviour."

Mr Oliver said that Brooker still did not accept that he was guilty.