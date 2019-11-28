Murderer of Norwich flatmate set to be sentenced

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook. Archant

A man who killed his flatmate in Norwich is set to be sentenced on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene, 39, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June, 6 this year following an attack at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived, on June 4.

Peter Bruton, 27, had gone on trial from November 12 at Norwich Crown Court after denying the murder of Mr Greene.

The court heard how Mr Greene died as a result of injury sustained during an incident in his flat involving his lodger Bruton.

Mr Greene fell unconscious following the attack and never regained consciousness despite the efforts of the emergency services.

A jury of seven men and five women took less than three hours to find Bruton guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Bruton, who yawned as the verdict was announced, was told by Judge Stephen Holt "there's only one sentence I can pass" before adjourning the sentencing hearing until Friday, November 29.