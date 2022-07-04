Lauren Malt, who has been named by fiends and family as the young woman who died after she was hit y a car in West Winch on Sunday night - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A teen who was allegedly run over and killed by her father had been telling him to 'leave us alone' before she was knocked down, a court has heard.

Lauren Malt, 19, had gone out to tell her father Nigel Malt, 44, to leave after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Nigel Malt, pictured, has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt, who was run over in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

Norwich Crown Court has heard Miss Malt died after she was run over near her home in Leete Way, West Winch, shortly before 7.30pm on January 23.

Giving evidence on Monday (July 4), Ronnie Howard, who had been in Leete Way on the night, said he had heard "violent shouting" outside and went to see what was going on.

Mr Howard, who gave his evidence via a video recorded interview with police shortly after the incident, said he heard Miss Malt trying to get her father to leave.

He said: "Lauren ran to the back of the car and kept shouting at him.

"She was saying 'go away, leave us alone dad'."

Mr Howard said: "I saw Lauren shouting at her dad telling him 'stop, leave us alone'."

He said: "He put his car into reverse and ran over her.

"I think she was about to walk away. She turned around."

The jury of six men and six women have heard how Miss Malt had gone behind the car to try and stop her father - who is estranged from his wife Karen and his family - from attacking her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Another witness, Stephanie Wilkinson, who lives in Leete Way, told jurors she had also seen the crash.

She said: "He just smashed into her.

"All I remember was the shouting then he ran her over."

"He was saying 'help me, help me get her into the car'."

She said she would get an ambulance.

She added: "I knew she was dead, you could see she was dead."

Malt, from Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial having denied murder.

The trial continues.