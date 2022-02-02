Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey. - Credit: From Facebook

Fractures suffered by a baby allegedly murdered by her father can only be explained by being the result of "more than one traumatic event", a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his daughter, Eleanor.

Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20, 2019, as a result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.

The jury have already heard from Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, that Eleanor was found to have suffered a number of injuries, including 31 rib fractures, with 17 at the front and 14 at the back.

Giving evidence on Wednesday (February 2) Professor David Mangham, consultant histopathologist at the Manchester Royal Infirmary, said some of the fractures were partial and others complete.

He was asked whether the fractures suffered by Eleanor were were associated with any type of injury.

He said: "They are classically associated with non-accidental, inflicted injury".

Professor Mangham said some of the injuries occurred between two and four weeks prior to death with others between one and three weeks.

He also found evidence of injuries which were closer in time to Eleanor's death, including between three and eight days and between 36 hours and four days before death.

Ms Howes asked the expert whether Eleanor had any illness or medical condition that would make it more likely that these injuries would occur.

Professor Mangham said: "No, the bones away from the fracture sites appeared perfectly normal."

In terms of the "movement or mechanism" needed to result in the rib fractures he said in this case the distribution of the fractures indicated "forceful chest compression" was the most likely cause.

Professor Mangham said the fact there were "re-fractures" can only be explained "by the fact there was more than one traumatic event".

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.