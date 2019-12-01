Search

Woman accused of murdering her husband to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 December 2019

Jeyamalar Kumarathas who is charged with murdering her husband Rajasingam Kumarathas in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Jeyamalar Kumarathas who is charged with murdering her husband Rajasingam Kumarathas in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Archant

The trial of a woman charged with murdering her husband starts today.

Rajasingam Kumarathas, 57, was stabbed to death on Burdock Close in Wymondham. Photo: SubmittedRajasingam Kumarathas, 57, was stabbed to death on Burdock Close in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, in her 50s, is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court this morning.

Kumarathas lived with her husband, Rajasingam Kumarathas, 57, at Burdock Close in Wymondham.

He was discovered on Saturday, March 16, in his home with serious stab wounds to his head and chest.

Mr Kumarathas, who used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

Kumarathas was charged with his murder.

A hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court in August but Kumarathas was not required to attend.

The court heard how she was undergoing psychiatric tests.

Today's trial will be heard by Judge Stephen Holt.

