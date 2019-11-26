Search

Norwich Crown Court murder trial jury sent out to consider verdicts

PUBLISHED: 11:08 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 26 November 2019

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

The jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old in a Norwich flat have been sent out to consider their verdict.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 6, following an attack at a flat in Dolphin Grove, in Norwich a couple of days earlier.

Peter Bruton, 27, who had been a lodger at the flat, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Mr Greene, which he denies.

He claims he strangled Mr Greene as he thought he was being "erratic" and was going to stab him and claimed he had just been wanting to make Mr Greene pass out.

Peter Gair, has made his closing speech for the prosecution which was followed by the closing speech from Ian James, who defends Bruton.

The jury of seven men and five women was sent out to consider its verdict at 10.13am on Tuesday (November 26) morning after Judge Stephen Holt had summed up the case to them.

