Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest

Video

Police forensic teams arriving at Meadow Farm near Colton as part of a murder investigation. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Police are continuing to search an isolated Norfolk farmhouse after the arrest of a man on suspicion of killing a woman.

Forensic teams could be seen coming and going from Meadow Farm as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Police investigators at isolated Meadow Farm near Colton. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A 56-year-old man was arrested in Wales on suspicion of murdering Diane Douglas who has not been seen for a "significant period of time".

Ms Douglas, 58, was reported missing on October 21 by family members who, having lost contact with her for several years, alerted police after being unable to get back in touch.

Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Investigators have said it is “highly likely” that she has come to harm and have declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation.

The farmhouse at the centre of the police probe is located off Barford Road, between the villages of Colton and Barford, near Norwich.

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation. - Credit: Simon Parkin

It stands next to farm buildings on the edge of woods with the nearest neighbouring properties more than half a mile away.

One woman who lives in the isolated rural location, but who preferred not to be named, said she had been visited by members of Ms Douglas' family as they sought to locate her.

Police forensic van leaves Meadow Farm near Colton where murder investigations are continuing. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“The first we knew anything was wrong was when her family came around looking for her,” she said. “They were quite concerned for her welfare.

“We couldn’t help because we had never met her and we didn't know the people who lived at Meadow Farm.

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“Then we saw all the police activity. It is very isolated around here and is quite a shock to learn what might have happened.”

Several police vehicles remained at the scene on Monday while temporary tents appear to have been put up in the grounds of the farmhouse.

People living in the villages of Colton and Barford expressed their shock with many unaware that a murder investigation was under way nearby.

Diane Douglas was reported missing from Meadow Farm near Colton by her family. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A Barford homeowner said: “I cannot believe this is happening. We’ve seen a lot of police vehicles coming down the road from Colton and it was shocking when we found out what it was about.”

The man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder has been brought back to Norfolk for questioning.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Matthew Connick, said: “Although we hope to find Diane alive, we do believe it is highly likely that she has come to harm as she has not been seen for a significant period of time, we have therefore launched a murder investigation.

“We have a team of officers searching her last known address in Colton and we expect this search to continue for a number of days.

Meadow Farm is located is an isolated rural location between Colton and Barford. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“We would urge anyone who may have seen, known or has any information concerning Diane's disappearance to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Entity.

