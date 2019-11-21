Search

Advanced search

Video

Police divers search river for murder clues

PUBLISHED: 11:35 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 21 November 2019

Police search the river at Thetford for clues about the David Lawal murder Picture: Marc Betts

Police search the river at Thetford for clues about the David Lawal murder Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

This is the scene in Thetford as specialist officers search a river for clues to a murder in the town.

Police search the river at Thetford for clues about the David Lawal murder Picture: Marc BettsPolice search the river at Thetford for clues about the David Lawal murder Picture: Marc Betts

A police diving team from Essex has been searching the River Thet after 25-year-old David Lawal was found dead in the town.

Mr Lawal, a gym instructor from Hackney, was found dead on Brandon Road on October 3 with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

Police believe the murder is connected to County Lines and are investigating the "wider drug dealing network".

In total 16 people have been arrested.

Police search the river at Thetford for clues about the David Lawal murder Picture: Marc BettsPolice search the river at Thetford for clues about the David Lawal murder Picture: Marc Betts

Officers have been searching the surrounding area of Brandon Road, including the river, since Wednesday, November 20 and have been continuing since this morning, Thursday November 21.

Public footpaths and bridges across the river have remained open while police use a dinghy and underwater cameras to search for evidence.

Det Chief Insp Phillip Gray, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "Our investigation involves County Lines activity and as such there are many lines of enquiry involving a number of individuals.

"A young man lost his life by the side of a road in Thetford little more than a month ago and while our priority is to catch those responsible for David's murder, we need to investigate the wider drug dealing network so we can be absolutely certain who was involved, what their involvement was and ensure we do our very best to bring them to justice.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

"I can't stress enough how invaluable the public are in helping us piece together what happened, and I'd appeal to anybody who thinks they may have seen something or have any information, however insignificant they may feel it is, to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

They can also share information with detectives at mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Victim in Greek murder inquiry believed to be from Great Yarmouth area

A 40-year-old believed to be from the Great Yarmouth area was found dead in Familia Hotel in Vathy, Greece on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Have you been trapped by a cold caller like Channel 5’s Jane?

Don't get trapped by fraudulent cold callers Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists