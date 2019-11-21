Video

Police divers search river for murder clues

Police search the river at Thetford for clues about the David Lawal murder Picture: Marc Betts Archant

This is the scene in Thetford as specialist officers search a river for clues to a murder in the town.

A police diving team from Essex has been searching the River Thet after 25-year-old David Lawal was found dead in the town.

Mr Lawal, a gym instructor from Hackney, was found dead on Brandon Road on October 3 with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

Police believe the murder is connected to County Lines and are investigating the "wider drug dealing network".

In total 16 people have been arrested.

Officers have been searching the surrounding area of Brandon Road, including the river, since Wednesday, November 20 and have been continuing since this morning, Thursday November 21.

Public footpaths and bridges across the river have remained open while police use a dinghy and underwater cameras to search for evidence.

Det Chief Insp Phillip Gray, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "Our investigation involves County Lines activity and as such there are many lines of enquiry involving a number of individuals.

"A young man lost his life by the side of a road in Thetford little more than a month ago and while our priority is to catch those responsible for David's murder, we need to investigate the wider drug dealing network so we can be absolutely certain who was involved, what their involvement was and ensure we do our very best to bring them to justice.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

"I can't stress enough how invaluable the public are in helping us piece together what happened, and I'd appeal to anybody who thinks they may have seen something or have any information, however insignificant they may feel it is, to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

They can also share information with detectives at mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk