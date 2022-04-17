Police still at scene of murder investigation following woman's death

Police vehicles outside the property on Highgate, in King's Lynn, where a murder investigation is under way - Credit: Chris BIshop

Police have spent the weekend combing a property at the centre of a murder probe.

Emergency services were called to an address in Highgate, in the centre of King's Lynn, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A woman was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died.

The woman, who was in her 50s, has not yet been named.

On Sunday officers could still be seen examining the property with a tape cordon in place around the building, which overlooks the nearby Morrisons car park.

Over the course of the weekend detectives in protective suits were seen entering and leaving the building.

Forensic officers wearing suits, masks and hairnets could also be seen carrying evidence bags and other items in and out.

A man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 40s have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Shocked neighbours living in what is normally a quiet cul-de-sac, off the main Gaywood Road, said they were woken by flashing lights in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One person said they saw two ambulances and "six or seven" police cars outside the building.

Others said they had not been told what had happened in their street.

A further man added he had lived in the road for more than a decade and it was normally a quiet area.

Police said the woman's death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation is under way.

Det Chief Insp Phill Gray, from the Joint Major Investigation Team, said: “The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Highgate between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.



