Forensics and cordon in place at scene of murder investigation

People living in a normally quiet cul-de-sac have been rocked by the news that a property in their street is now at the centre of a murder probe.

Forensic officers and detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found with serious injuries at the property in King's Lynn in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the home in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, just after midnight.

The injured woman, who was aged in her 50s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.

Today neighbours said they did not know what had happened at the address close to the Morrisons car park.

"I sleep with my window open and the lights woke me up," one woman, who asked to remain anonymous, living nearby said.

"There were two ambulances, one drove off with its lights flashing and there were six or seven police cars outside."

A man who lives opposite said: "I'm not sure what happened in the building. It happened late last night and there was a of of police activity. I know they arrested people."

Three people, a man aged in his 50s, a woman aged in her 50s and a man aged in his 40s, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The neighbour, who said he had lived in Highgate for more than 10 years, added: "It's pretty quiet normally."

Forensic officers were seen carrying evidence bags and other items up to the property.

Uniformed police stood guard outside and a cordon is in place.

Police said the woman's death is being treated as suspicious.

Det Chief Insp Phill Gray, from the Joint Major Investigation Team, said: “The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Highgate last night between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.

