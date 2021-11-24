Murdered woman described as 'calm' and friendly

Police outside the house on Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Tuesday - Credit: Chris Bshop

Shocked neighbours described a woman found dead in her home as "calm" and friendly, as police investigate her murder.

Officers were called to an address in Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, on Tuesday morning.

The body of a woman in her 40s was found at the semi-detached house near the Oak Circle shops just after 8.30am.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and taken to hospital for medical treatment. He will be questioned by detectives investigating the death in due course.

The dead woman has not yet been named. Norfolk police said initial enquiries suggested both parties were known to each other, and officers believe this to be an isolated incident.

One woman living near the house where the woman was found said the property had been the focus of intense police activity throughout Tuesday.

Neighbours said the couple who lived at the house where the woman's body was found were pleasant but kept themselves to themselves. - Credit: Chris Bishop

"There were three forensic vans, there were police cars, there were detectives," she said. "They've been going door-to-door asking about the last movements of the man and the woman.

"I've seen them coming out of the house with with bags and what look like mobile phones."

The woman added the couple living at the address were pleasant but kept themselves to themselves.

Another neighbour said the man and woman came from Lithuania and Latvia. He added: "We've lived here four years and they were here before.

Some neighbours said they did not know a woman had died until they saw posts on social media - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The man, the husband, he was very calm, she was a very calm person. They were alright, they would always say hello."

Others living in the street, off Gaywood Parkway, said the first they knew of the woman's death was when they saw posts on social media.

A lone police car has been left to guard the property to preserve the crime scene.

Norfolk police said a Home Office post mortem would be held in due course to establish the cause of death.



