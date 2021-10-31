News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Ian Clarke

Published: 5:16 AM October 31, 2021
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Norfolk woman who has not been seen for a "significant period of time."

Norfolk Police said Diane Douglas, 58, of Colton, near Norwich, was reported missing on October 21 by family members "who had lost contact with her for several years".

Her family contacted the force after renewed attempts to get in touch with her failed.

Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have declared the case a so-called "no body murder" investigation after making efforts to trace her

The arrested man was known to Ms Douglas and was detained on Saturday evening in Wales and is being brought back to Norfolk for questioning.

Det Insp Matthew Connick said: "Although we hope to find Diane alive, we do believe it is highly likely that she has come to harm as she has not been seen for a significant period of time, we have therefore launched a murder investigation.

"A man has been arrested this evening and will be questioned in due course on suspicion of her murder.

"We have a team of officers searching her last known address in Colton and we expect this search to continue for a number of days."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Entity.

