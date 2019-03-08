Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Wymondham murder accused is to undergo further psychiatric tests

PUBLISHED: 14:47 08 May 2019

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham is to undergo further psychiatric tests, a court has heard.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, of Burdock Close, died on March 17 after being stabbed the night before.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination found cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, of Burdock Close, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 8) via videolink from HMP Peterborough.

Jonathan Goodman, for the defendant, said his client had been "seen by a psychiatrist" but that they asked that a "second report is urgently obtained".

The case was adjourned until June 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH). A trial date has been set for August 19.

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Award-winning Norfolk bakery looking to expand

Norfolk baker Ed Clark, centre, picking up his award last year. Picture: Henry Kenyon

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

WWE superstar Paige now unlikely to make Norwich wrestling event

Paige Knight at WrestleMania Axxess in 2016. Photo: Miguel Discart/Wikimedia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists