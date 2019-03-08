Wymondham murder accused is to undergo further psychiatric tests
PUBLISHED: 14:47 08 May 2019
Archant
A woman charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham is to undergo further psychiatric tests, a court has heard.
Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, of Burdock Close, died on March 17 after being stabbed the night before.
A post-mortem examination found cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.
Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, of Burdock Close, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 8) via videolink from HMP Peterborough.
Jonathan Goodman, for the defendant, said his client had been "seen by a psychiatrist" but that they asked that a "second report is urgently obtained".
The case was adjourned until June 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH). A trial date has been set for August 19.
