Stab victim's daughter said murder accused did nothing to help her dad

PUBLISHED: 16:13 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 04 December 2019

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Archant

The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death by his wife has described how her mother did nothing to help him after the attack.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of her husband.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17 after being stabbed by her at their Wymondham home the previous day.

The jury of eight men and four women have heard the couple's daughter Elaxana giving evidence from the witness box about the events of that night.

The court has heard her parents, who both spoke Tamil as well as English, had endured an "unhappy and volatile" relationship.

Late on March 16, the defendant had emerged from the kitchen and "stabbed her husband of 30 years".

Elaxana grabbed the knife from her mother and brought the attack to an end.

She then sought to help her father by pushing her mum out of the way before calling the emergency services.

When asked by Christopher Paxton, prosecuting, whether her mother helped her or her father, Elaxana replied "no".

Mr Paxton said: "Did she herself offer to help your dad?"

She again replied "no" and also told how her mum did not help her or her father after he fell to the floor until the emergency services arrived.

Elaxana had earlier been cross examined by Jonathan Goodman, defending, who suggested that when her parents argued her father attacked her.

She said that he used to.

She was asked whether she was protecting [her father] by not telling police about how many times he had assaulted her.

Elaxana said she had done so before as having the police involved "was not a good thing" and they needed to try and keep things quiet for honour.

The trial continues.

