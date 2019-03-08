'I did it, I killed him': Witness says man admitted Norwich knife murder

Police have cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A man accused of stabbing a father-of-two to death in a brutal attack near a Norwich car park confessed to the killing after his arrest, a court has heard.

David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police

David Hastings, 48, was knifed in his back, chest, neck and mouth while walking away from the Rose Lane car park with his girlfriend in the early hours of June 23 last year.

Rolands Heinbergs, 23, of HMP Belmarsh, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Giving evidence on Thursday (June 6) was Kevin Gaffney, an appropriate adult who attended Wymondham Police Station following Heinbergs' arrest, to support him during the interview process.

Mr Gaffney said that during a consultation ahead of the police interview he asked Heinbergs if he was all right and the defendant told him he was not.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man in his 40s was stabbed at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man in his 40s was stabbed at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

The witness said: "I said 'why?'. He said 'because I did it, I killed him'.

He told prosecutor Wayne Cleaver that he tried to stop him talking about the incident after that.

The court heard that Mr Gaffney told police about what Heinbergs had said, which had not been recorded or written down, after the defendant's "no comment" interview.

Mr Gaffney then agreed to make a statement about what was said to police.

Rolands Heinbergs PIC: From Rolands Heinberg's Facebook page Rolands Heinbergs PIC: From Rolands Heinberg's Facebook page

Andrew Oliver, defending, asked Mr Gaffney if he was sure that Heinbergs had said that he had 'killed him'.

Mr Gaffney replied: "Absolutely, I've got no doubt whatsoever."

Earlier, PC Wayne Stocking gave evidence.

He told the jury of five men and seven women that before being arrested he heard Heinbergs say that he had killed the victim.

Mr Oliver asked PC Stocking, who had been close to the arresting officer, about the words Heinbergs used at the time, and whether the defendant said "yes, I stabbed him".

PC Stocking said: "'No, I heard him say it was me that had killed him'."

The officer also described how Heinbergs had "indicated an area" where the knife might be although he did not provide a definite answer.

The trial has heard that Mr Hastings was a complete stranger to the defendant and was in the "wrong place at the wrong time" when the incident occured.

The trial continues.