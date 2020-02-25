Search

Advanced search

Woman accused of murdering her husband will not give evidence

PUBLISHED: 13:20 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 25 February 2020

Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman accused of murdering her husband after stabbing him in front of their children has chosen not to give evidence in the case, a court has heard.

Rajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: SubmittedRajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17 last year after being stabbed by his wife of 30 years at their Wymondham home the previous day.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham has denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

The defendant had the chance to put her side of the story to the jury after the prosecution finished its case on Tuesday morning.

But Jonathan Goodman defending said: "The defence will not be calling the defendant to give evidence".

Judge Stephen Holt asked whether the defendant had been advised that the time had come, if she chose to, to give evidence.

Mr Goodman said she had.

The judge also asked whether she had been advised that if she chose not to give evidence the jury might make adverse inferences.

Mr Goodman again said she had.

He also said there would be evidence on Wednesday from psychiatrists "on behalf of the defence".

The case was adjourned until Wednesday morning.

As previously reported, giving evidence on Monday Det Insp Neil Stewart said police had been called out over domestic disputes between the couple on a number of occasions, including answering a call made by a neighbour concerned after hearing a loud, raised female voice.

He said that on another occasion when police had been called out over a dispute, Mr Rajasingham spoke about his concern over his wife's drinking and said that she had stabbed him twice in the past.

Det Insp Stewart said Mr Rajasingam admitted that he had not told police about matters before as he wanted to keep it within their own four walls.

Asked by Jonathan Goodman, defending, whether it was correct that Kumarathas had accused her husband of having multiple affairs Det Insp Stewart agreed.

In admissions read to the jury of six men and six women, the court heard when questioned over the murder of her husband the defendant made no comment.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Councillors deny claims of ‘harassment, bullying and intimidation’ after meeting chaos

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24