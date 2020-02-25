Woman accused of murdering her husband will not give evidence

A woman accused of murdering her husband after stabbing him in front of their children has chosen not to give evidence in the case, a court has heard.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17 last year after being stabbed by his wife of 30 years at their Wymondham home the previous day.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham has denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

The defendant had the chance to put her side of the story to the jury after the prosecution finished its case on Tuesday morning.

But Jonathan Goodman defending said: "The defence will not be calling the defendant to give evidence".

Judge Stephen Holt asked whether the defendant had been advised that the time had come, if she chose to, to give evidence.

Mr Goodman said she had.

The judge also asked whether she had been advised that if she chose not to give evidence the jury might make adverse inferences.

Mr Goodman again said she had.

He also said there would be evidence on Wednesday from psychiatrists "on behalf of the defence".

The case was adjourned until Wednesday morning.

As previously reported, giving evidence on Monday Det Insp Neil Stewart said police had been called out over domestic disputes between the couple on a number of occasions, including answering a call made by a neighbour concerned after hearing a loud, raised female voice.

He said that on another occasion when police had been called out over a dispute, Mr Rajasingham spoke about his concern over his wife's drinking and said that she had stabbed him twice in the past.

Det Insp Stewart said Mr Rajasingam admitted that he had not told police about matters before as he wanted to keep it within their own four walls.

Asked by Jonathan Goodman, defending, whether it was correct that Kumarathas had accused her husband of having multiple affairs Det Insp Stewart agreed.

In admissions read to the jury of six men and six women, the court heard when questioned over the murder of her husband the defendant made no comment.

The trial continues.