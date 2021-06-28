Norfolk cocaine dealer paid €19,000 to get into UK

Published: 2:33 PM June 28, 2021

A man who paid €19,000 to be smuggled illegally into the UK was caught dealing cocaine in a Norfolk village, a court heard.

Police went to a property in Crown Road in Mundford, Thetford but as they arrived they saw Ervis Alia leaving the premises, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officers followed him to a Ford Mondeo in St Leonard’s Street and detained him and a drugs dog detected nine wraps of cocaine in the central console and a quantity of cash, said Marc Brown, prosecuting.

Alia, 24, of Crown Road, Mundford, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property on May 28.

The court heard that Alia told police he had paid €19,000 for his illegal passage to the UK.

He said he was pressured into dealing drugs because he was in debt.

He claimed he had only been involved in drug dealing for a short period of time and that he would meet customers under the direction of others.

Alia was jailed for 30 months.