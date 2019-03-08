Teenager caught with a knife he bought online for £2

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:14 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 02 April 2019

James Fernandez, of Albion Road, Mundesley, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in a public place. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 19-year-old caught carrying a knife said he bought it from a website for £2, a court has heard.

James Fernandez, of Albion Road, Mundesley, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.

On September 24, Fernandez was the passenger of a car that was stopped by police in North Walsham where he and his friends were searched by officers.

Police found nothing on Fernandez but he pointed to his rucksack and admitted he had a knife in a pocket inside the bag.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said the curved, claw-type knife looked “more menacing than it was” and that Fernandez had told police he bought it from a website called Wish for £2.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating for Fernandez, said when the package arrived it had been through customs and even had the word knife written on the parcel.

He said Fernandez had bought it as he liked to perform tricks and had expected the knife to be plastic due to its cheap price.

Mr Taunton said Fernandez, who was of previous good character, had carried the knife in his bag to show his friends but that he accepted that it was “a mistake to take it out but it wasn’t with any malice”.

Chairman of the bench Sophie Archer told Fernandez he will not be given a custodial sentence for the offence but that if he is caught carrying a knife again he will “certainly be going to prison”.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

