‘He just drove off into the darkness’ - father’s shock at hit-and-run

Tyrone Bowles, 27, with partner Laura Johnson, 20, and daughter Madison Bowles, four. Photo: Tyrone Bowles Archant

A north Norfolk man has spoken of his shock at his parked car being involved in a hit-and-run collision - just moments before his four-year-old daughter would have been sat inside.

Mr Bowles' silver Vauxhall Astra was hit by another car on Walcott's Coast Road. Photo: Tyrone Bowles Mr Bowles' silver Vauxhall Astra was hit by another car on Walcott's Coast Road. Photo: Tyrone Bowles

Tyrone Bowles, 27, was parked on the Coast Road in Walcott when another vehicle drove “straight into the back” of his Vauxhall Astra, and immediately sped away.

The chef, from Mundesley, who was inside the Kingfisher Fish Bar with his partner and daughter at the time spoke of his relief that the accident had not been worse.

He said: “We were sat in the fish and chip shop and a woman popped her head in to ask if anyone had a silver Astra outside because someone had hit it.

“I went out and as I got to the road, there was another car reversing away from my car.

“I assumed he was going to stop and apologise but he just drove off into the darkness.

“He just sped off. It begs the question of whether he was drinking or was he uninsured.”

Mr Bowles, who works at the Woodland Holiday Park in Trimingham, added: “The first thing my other half said was ‘it could have been a lot worse’.

“We’d literally just got called to collect our food - we could have been in the car.”

He said the damage consisted of “a couple of panels coming out”.

The car which was driven away is believed to have been an older Astra saloon, in a navy or dark green colour with obscured and dirty front plates, which Mr Bowles said he “couldn’t read”.

An appeal for witnesses with dashcam footage or CCTV of the incident was posted on social media and described the car as coming from the North Walsham direction and turning off towards Ridlington or Happisburgh.

It read: “It will have damage to its front passenger side.

“If anyone has CCTV along Walcott Road please have a look to see if you videoed the car. It was driving in front of a Red Skoda.”

Norfolk Police confirmed the incident, which took place on Thursday, January 3, just before 6pm had been reported to them.

A spokesperson said: “An unknown vehicle collided with a parked car outside the Kingfisher Fish Bar causing damage.

“The unknown vehicle, which has been described as a dark coloured Astra, failed to stop at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.