Dog-walking woman has hair pulled by attacker disguised with a snood

PUBLISHED: 11:44 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 12 October 2020

The entrance to Beckmeadow Way in Mundesley. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

A woman in her 30s was assaulted by a man in a hoody when she was walking her dog in north Norfolk.

The incident happened in Beckmeadow Way, Mundesley, at around 6.20pm on Sunday, October 11.

Norfolk police said a man blocked the woman’s path before grabbing her by the arm and then by the hair.

The man is said to be about 6ft, of broad build and wearing a dark grey hoody with a snood covering his face.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or to anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

“Anyone with information should contact PC Marcus Colcombe on 101, quoting crime number 36/71800/20.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.

