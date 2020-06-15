Search

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

PUBLISHED: 06:47 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 15 June 2020

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A touching tribute from the mother of a man who fell to his death from a Norwich tower block has been left at the scene of the tragedy.

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building on Friday evening.

The man, who has been named as 29-year-old Craig Stubbs, died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

A growing number of bouquets of flowers have been left at the scene since Craig’s death and include a touching tribute from his mum.

A photograph pinned to the bench in a communal area outside the tower under the heading, “Stubzy RIP”, reads: “My darling son, taken too soon, fly high, love mum x”.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail as police continue investigations.

