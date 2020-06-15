Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy
PUBLISHED: 06:47 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 15 June 2020
Archant
A touching tribute from the mother of a man who fell to his death from a Norwich tower block has been left at the scene of the tragedy.
Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building on Friday evening.
The man, who has been named as 29-year-old Craig Stubbs, died at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
A growing number of bouquets of flowers have been left at the scene since Craig’s death and include a touching tribute from his mum.
A photograph pinned to the bench in a communal area outside the tower under the heading, “Stubzy RIP”, reads: “My darling son, taken too soon, fly high, love mum x”.
A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail as police continue investigations.
