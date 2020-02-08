'Will they strike again?': mum's fear after son, 11, robbed at knifepoint

A mum fears attackers will strike again after her son, 11, was robbed at knifepoint in Costessey Woods Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The mother-of-an 11-year-old boy who was robbed at knifepoint by two teens in Costessey woods fears the culprits will strike again after police closed the investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Autumn in woods at Costessey, Taken by Peter Solomon from Costessey. PS2230@aol.com. Autumn in woods at Costessey, Taken by Peter Solomon from Costessey. PS2230@aol.com.

The victim had got lost in Costessey woods after cycling back from school when he was threatened by two teenagers, described as being around 14, who wore black clothing and had hoods over their faces.

They stole his shoes, house keys and stunt bike, which was later recovered by police, leaving the terrified youngster to run home to safety.

Police launched an investigation into the robbery, which happened on December 17 last year, but it has since been closed by police after all lines of enquiry were "exhausted".

The boy's mother said police "did everything they could" but fears it could happen to someone else while the youths are still out there.

The 29-year-old, who does not want to be named, said: "Are they going to do it again as it seems like they won't get caught but will the next child be as lucky as my child was?"

The woman said her son had been on his way home with friends after school but got robbed in the woods after his friends had left.

She said: "He wasn't too worried about his trainers - he was more worried about getting to safety and getting home safe.

"He was absolutely terrified. He told me he was scared and just did what they said. He just ran and ran and tried to find a route that he knew."

The victim's mother said the incident has had a big impact on his life.

She said: "He's not himself - he's not the lovely little boy he was.

"He's become very angry which is to be expected.

You may also want to watch:

"He's become less confident. He's struggling in his ability to cope.

"It's just a case of taking it day by day with him and trying to bring him back to being the lovely little boy he was and get him back on the right track again."

She said she hoped that anyone with information might contact police to try and stop this from happening again.

Norfolk Police said that despite the case being closed they would encourage anyone who feels they have new information related to the investigation to come forward by calling 101.